Jammu gets Govt Ayurvedic College after 42 years

SRINAGAR: Jammu on Friday got Government Ayurvedic College after unrelenting and concerted efforts of incumbent State Government. The news of sanction of this college by the Union Government after a gap of 42 years, since the Ayurvedic College established in 1962 was closed in 1975, is seen as rejoicing moment for Jammuites who were deprived of this healthcare facility since long.

The significant role played by Health Minister, Bali Bhagat in getting this premier facility for Jammu shall be remembered by the people of this region for times to come.

Talking to STATE TIMES, Bali Bhagat said that persistent endeavours and systematic approach helped in achieving this goal. He expressed contentment in facilitating the people of Jammu with this edifice of prime importance. He also hailed the Government of India for sanctioning the establishment of this College at Jammu.

Conveying his gratitude to the Union Ministry of AYUSH, the minister said this significant decision will go a long way in improving the overall health scenario in the State, especially in the traditional AYUSH sector, which has become popular over the last two decades in the country as well in Jammu and Kashmir. The minister also congratulated the people of J&K on this significant decision of the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for which concerted efforts were made by the State authorities. He said immediately after taking the reign of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the process for establishment of this much needed institution was set in motion.”I personally made efforts in this regard and met the concerned Union Minister and authorities in New Delhi a number of times. These collective efforts have ultimately got the desired results,” the Minister said.

“Now it’s a matter of pride for the people of the State that the college is being revived after 42 years with the concerted efforts of present Government,” said the Minister.

According to a communication received from the Union Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi, the sanction for establishment of Government Ayurvedic College at Jammu has been accorded on 15th September, 2017, with intake capacity of 50 seats of BAMS from the current academic session.

The State Government has already taken up the issue of selection of 50 eligible candidates for BAMS course from the current session with the BOPEE authorities. The Government has already taken all steps to make the college functional from the current year.