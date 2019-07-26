Jammu Forest Division holds series of plantation drives

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking the mission of ‘Green J&K’ forward, a series of plantation drives were organised by Jammu Forest Division today here in Jindrah area.

Conservator of Forest, Samuel Changkija led the plantation drives at Government Degree College Jindrah, Higher Secondary School Jindrah and High School Kishenpur.

Principal GDC Jindrah Prof. Kalpana Kesar, DFO Jammu Alok Maurya, Range Officer Jindrah Ravi Kumar alongwith staff of forest department and other faculty members of institutions actively participated in the drive.

Through active participation of College and School students, faculty members, members of Panchayats and local people, nearly 200 plants of Chinar, Arjun, Bouhinia, Pongamia, Amla, Mango were planted. It was also resolved by all to take good care of these plants.

Together with this, staff of forest department participated in desilting of a pond near Jindrah in order to benefit the local grazers and to boost the initiatives taken by Forest Department under Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

Meanwhile, CF East inspected the fencing and plantation work done by the staff under CAMPA Scheme. He directed the staff to ensure the survival of plantation work through proper supervision and watch and ward.