Jammu family appeals Sidhu-Imran to release PoWs lodged in Pak jails

JAMMU: Asserting that Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister are good friends and welcoming the step of opening of Kartarpur Corridor, a family here on Monday made an appeal seeking release of PoWs lodged in Pakistan jails.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is also a close friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is the man behind this initiative of opening of Kartarpur Corridor, which is appreciable but we hope that they both will also take some steps to get our loved ones released,” Nirmal Kaur, wife of Asa Singh, a PoW lodged in Pak jail told reporters at her Nanak Nagar residence here. “I appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan to think about those PoWs who are languishing in Pakistani jails since 1971. About 47 years have passed and we want that India and Pakistan Governments must consider our demands of releasing the 54 PoWs lodged in Pakistani jails,” she said.

Kartarpur Corridor is a proposed border-corridor between India and Pakistan connecting the Sikh shrine of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Punjab (India) with the holy shrine of Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

“They are dying in jails,” she claimed adding, “I have also been to Pakistan but return empty handed. It is very disheartening.”

She hoped that Sidhu-Imran friendship will soon bring them good news.

Asa Singh’s brother-in-law, Jashpal Singh said, “We had made several appeals during Congress regime but no positive result was seen and now again we appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed government in the Centre with a hope that our cause is addressed.”

“We appeal PM Modi to apply balm on our wounds by getting these PoWs released from Pakistan,” he added and said that the issue must be addressed on humanitarian ground.

“We wish and hope that both India and Pakistan maintain cordial relations so that innocents lodged in Pakistani jails are set free and they return to their families,” he asserted.

Subedar Asa Singh reportedly went missing in the month of December 1971 and since then his wife and children are struggling to reunite with him.

In 2008, Nirmal Kaur had visited Pakistan to trace the foot prints of Subedar Asa Singh but had to return empty handed as authorities didn’t cooperate much with her.