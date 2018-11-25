Jammu dominates in Inter-Divisional Boys Handball Tournament

Share Share 0 Share 0

UDHAMPUR: Jammu Division dominated the opening day by winning all matches of State Level Inter Division Handball Tournament for boys, organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports at Subash Stadium, here

Jammu Division defeated Kashmir Division in all under-14, under-17 and under-19 categories.

About 89 numbers of players from both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions of J&K State are participating in the tournament which was declared open by the Chief Guest, Ravinder Kumar, District Development Commissioner Udhampur.

He also distributed the prizes to the winner and runner up teams.

The tournament is being organised under the patronage of Dr. Salem ur Rehman, Director General Youth Services and Sports J&K and supervision of Sudesh Kumar Chalotra, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Udhampur.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel comprising Manik Nargotra, Ravi Kumar, Vipen Photra, Karun Magotra, Vikrant Balgotra, Sanjeev Kumar, Bandana Sharma and Pooja Sharma.

Others present were Pawan Kumar ZPEO Pancheri, Deepika Manhas, Nazir Ahmed Lone, Mohd Rafi, Gourav Sharma, Rita Sharma, Anupama Sharma, Rakesh Khajuria, Parshotam Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Jagdish Kumar and Ved Parkash.