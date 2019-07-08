Jammu DLSA launches district-wise plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District legal Services Authority Jammu, in commemoration of 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi being observed from 2nd October, 2018 to 2nd October 2020, at national and international level, on Sunday launched a tree plantation drive in a mission mode here across Jammu district.

The drive was started from Zorawar Singh Auditorium University of Jammu under the chairmanship of Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Jammu, Vinod Chatterji Koul and overall supervision of Secretary Legal Services Authority Jammu, Naushad Ahmed Khan. Forest Department, Social Forestry, Floriculture Department, Education Department and district administration are coordinating with DLSA in the drive.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Vinod Chatterji Koul said that a safe and clean ambience comprising of clean soil , water and clean air is basic essentiality of life adding that a safe and healthy environment is indispensible for survival and prosperity of man. He said dumping of waste into environment is the worst of man’s intrusive activity which ultimately results in pollution and amongst the man made pollution, air and water pollution is the deadliest threat.

The plantation drive was started by planting a sapling in the garden of Zorawar Singh Auditorium by Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Jammu, Vinod Chatterji Koul in presence of Secretary Legal Services Authority Jammu, Naushad Khan, ADC Jammu, Dr. Tahir Firdous, Regional Director Social Forestry, Dr. Kumar MK, DFO Urban Forestry, Sunil Singh, DFO Rural Social Forestry, Sanjay Gupta and DFO Territorial Jammu, Alok Morya.

Later, saplings of different plants, provided by Department of Social and Urban Forestry Jammu were distributed among children, senior citizens, general public and members of Legal Literacy Clubs of Delhi Public School, GHSS Marh, GGHSS, Mubarak Mandi, GHSS Domana, GGHSS Shastri Nagar, Govt. SRML by Vinod Chatterji Koul and Naushad Ahmed Khan.