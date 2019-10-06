Jammu District emerges winner in Inter-District Shooting Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu District emerged winner while Doda district remained on second place in the Division-Level Inter-District Shooting Competition which concluded on Saturday at International Delhi Public School (IDPS), here.

The competition was organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports, Jammu in collaboration with IDPS Jammu.

The competitions were organised under the patronage of Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General, Youth Services & Sports J&K and under the chairmanship of Madan Lal, Joint Director, Youth Services & Sports Jammu whereas Sukhdev Raj Sharma, District Youth Services & Sports officer Ramban, was the Organising Secretary of the competition.

In all, five districts of Jammu Division took part in the competition.

Earlier in the inaugural function, Priya Sethi, ex-Minister of Education interacted with the participants and wished them all the best in the competition. The ZPEO R.S. Pura Chander Kanta and Randeep Wazir, Principle of IDPS, Jammu along with convenors and technical officials were present at the venue.

The winner and runner up teams were appreciated with medals and trophies. The main objective of the competitions was to select the participants for next level of competitions coming ahead.

In the closing ceremony, Deepa Kotwal, Lawyer, Yashpal Sharma, Secretary Youth Sports Services and J.K Gupta, Commandant CRPF were the Special Guests.

The Management of IDPS-Suminder Singh, Swaran Singh- Managing Director IDPS, Randeep Wazir, Principal IDPS congratulated all the winners and wished them good luck for their future endeavour.

Matches were officiated by panel of experts of YSS, Department.