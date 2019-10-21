Jammu District Billiards, Snooker Championships: Vidit, Vishal, Vipan in pre-QFs of 6-Red Ball

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Vidit Gawri, Vishal Abrol and Vipan Malhi on Monday qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of the Six-Red Ball event in the ongoing 27th Jammu District Billiards and Snooker Championships at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here.

In their second round of competition, Vidit defeated Sourav Santya 3-1 (37-04, 04-36, 41-13, 40-01) while Vishal trounced Adish Raina 3-1 (39-27, 52-18, 26-30, 40-07). Vipan Malhi defeated Rishab Mehra 3-1 (35-42, 36-00, 40-01, 55-11) to qualify for the pre-quarterfinal stages.

Meanwhile, as per the organisers, the last date for entries for Sub-Junior category has been fixed as October 22, 2019.

The Results: First Round: Mohit Sharma beat Rishab Arora 3-1 (16-43, 40-29, 24-15, 34-23); Abhishek Goswami beat Deepanshu Aggarwal 3-1 (38-17, 18-42, 52-15, 44-12); Aman Sharma beat Danish Gupta 3-0 (35-11, 31-25, 36-17); Sunny Rajput beat Aditya Kotwal 3-1 (33-40, 46-23, 31-13, 31-38, 35-15); Adnan Lone beat Ansh Chopra 3-1 (30-20, 31-23, 37-38, 35-15); Sohail Khalid beat Saksham Choudhary 3-0 (36-19, 46-08, 37-06); Mukesh Kapahi beat Shubham Dubey 3-2 (06-31, 30-28, 15-26, 37-02, 47-19); Vicky Singh beat Munawar Choudhary 3-1 (32-16, 30-20, 22-54, 35-30); Abhirath Gulati beat Tanush Arora 3-1 (11-46, 48-22, 33-21, 35-20).