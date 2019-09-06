Jammu District Bench-Press Championship from Sept 21

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: All Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Powerlifting Association is organising two-day Jammu District Bench-Press and Powerlifting Championship (M&W) from September 21, 2019 at Any Time Fitness Gym, Transport Nagar, Narwal, here. According to a handout issued here, the Association has invited the players desirous to take part in the Championship and asked them to report at Any Time Fitness Gym at 9:00 AM on September 21. The body weighing will be held on September 20, 2019 at MA Stadium, Jammu from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the handout stated. General Secretary of the association informed that the entry fee for the participants is Rs 500 and players who will participate in Sub Junior, Junior and Master to show their date of birth proof during weighing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper