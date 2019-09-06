Jammu District Bench-Press Championship from Sept 21

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Powerlifting Association is organising two-day Jammu District Bench-Press and Powerlifting Championship (M&W) from September 21, 2019 at Any Time Fitness Gym, Transport Nagar, Narwal, here.

According to a handout issued here, the Association has invited the players desirous to take part in the Championship and asked them to report at Any Time Fitness Gym at 9:00 AM on September 21. The body weighing will be held on September 20, 2019 at MA Stadium, Jammu from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the handout stated. General Secretary of the association informed that the entry fee for the participants is Rs 500 and players who will participate in Sub Junior, Junior and Master to show their date of birth proof during weighing.