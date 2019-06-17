Jammu discriminated even in compassionate appointments: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Referring to the list of compassionate appointments issued by the Government during last one year, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister has claimed that Jammu region has been discriminated even with regard to implementation of SRO 43 in the State. He said that out of 168 cases of compassionate appointments cleared in the State, only 72 belonged to Jammu region despite the fact that maximum number of deserving cases pertained to Jammu region.

Harsh said that while compassionate appointments have been made in Kashmir region in relaxation of rules, the eligible cases of Jammu region had been disregarded and ignored for reasons best known to the Government.

Pointing towards the most despicable apathy shown by the Government towards NoKs of martyred soldiers, Singh regretted that the most deserving cases of compassionate appointments of Jammu region had been contemptuously discarded by the Government, which had invited widespread criticism.

Harsh pointed out that legal heirs of martyr Imran Tak, a Sub-inspector of Tehsil Basantgarh, who sacrificed his life while fighting terrorists in Kashmir in Nov 2017, were made to run from pillar to post for the most genuine claim of the family for appointment under SRO 43, which remained elusive even after lapse of around 18 months. He said that the appointment of martyr’s NoK was being shamelessly delayed and denied on pretext of non-availability of post and the family was being asked to wait for some more time on every occasion it visited the concerned authorities. He regretted that while the Government had sufficient vacancies for appointments of its blue-eyed, favourites and relatives of politicians, it was taking the plea of non-availability of posts in the State when it came to appointment of a martyred brave heart’s family member. Likewise several candidates of Jammu region obtained orders for appointments under compassionate appointment rules from the High Court, which too had not been implemented with Government preferring to file appeals against such orders.

Asserting that the Governor’s rule was no different from the rule of corrupt and biased PDP-BJP regime, Singh called for early clearance of all SRO 43 cases of Jammu region pending since long in the Departments including GAD, Home, Forests, Education, etc.