Jammu Diary for promoting Dogra Art, Culture

JAMMU: A post Diwali meet of Jammu Diary was held at Maharaja Hari Singh Park Jammu under the Chairmanship of Sugam Bral, Founder Jammu Diary where all the members including guest members were also present.

The Chairman, members and guests of Jammu Diary focused on the need to speed up all the strategies and all possible efforts to promote the rich heritage and sanctity of Dogra Art and Culture. The members stressed on the need to cement the bonding among various groups already working for the promotion of this prestigious culture and to arrange more meetings and get together to overcome all the hurdles overshadowing the identity of the Dogras.

Kailash Pati Sharma, Deepak Khajuria, Daksheesh Sharma, Varun Sharma, Rekha Sharma and Anara Gupta were also present.