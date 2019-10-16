Jammu DDMA approves 49 SDRF compensation claims

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday approved forty nine compensation claims under SDRF here at its meeting chaired by Additional District Development Commissioner, Tanveer Iqbal Malik.

A total 68 cases of compensation for damage to houses and crops besides loss of livestock in floods and other natural calamities covered under SDRF norms were taken up for discussion.

The DDMA approved 49 cases pertaining to Bhalwal, Dansal, Jammu, Jourian, Akhnoor, Marh, Kharahballi, Khour, Jourian and Nagrota tehsils.

Others present in the meeting were SDM Jammu North, Satish Sharma, SDM Khour, Anil Kumar Thakur, Assistant Commissioner General, Muddasir Latif Tasir, SDM Marh, Tariq Hussain Naik, Chief Agriculture officer, F A Bhat, District Horticulture officer, Vijay Kumar, Tehsildars besides senior officers of concerned department.

The ADDC asked the concerned officers to ensure that the sanctioned amount is disbursed among the beneficiaries at the earliest.