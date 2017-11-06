Jammu comes to life after six months: Welcome Darbaris!

BLUNT BUTCHER

24X7 activity on the Jammu roads for the past two weeks is not unusual for Jammuites. They are tuned to the ‘euphoric’ administrative enthusiasm during this period of the year. However, the only curiosity for them remains every morning to see the progression on spurring the landscape of the otherwise dead city, in terms of filling up of pot-holes, macademisation, paint on footpaths, zebra crossings, removal of garbage, cleaning of drains etc. The developmental agencies have indeed done an incredible job by pushing men and material round the clock. And the result is discernible. The morning of the reopening of Darbar Move offices will be pleasing for the road users of this capital city. They will really have a new experience to walk and to commute in the peripheries the Darbaris and the Santries will be lodged for next six months. The most hospitable Jammuites will be only pleased to see the gala arrangements for the royal dwellers.

This year’s Darbar opening has certain surprises for the royals. They will find the traffic signals on the routes they travel blinking to ensure their hassle free passage. The passenger transport will also show the courtesy of giving them priority passage, as the men in blues would be running helter-skelter blowing whistles. This luxury was missing for the scorching six summer months. The Tawi Bridge and fly-over is tastefully decorated with green and flower pots.

For a Jammuite it will be a pleasing experience to enter into the VIP zones from their filthy, unkempt, congested and mutilated environs. The city has not changed but the places royals will live and traverse have certainly changed.

With all this pomp and show, somewhere someone will feel the pinch of neglect by the same administration for six months of scorching heat and blistering monsoon. They will be wondering how the same ‘rotten administration of summer’ has turned active and agile at the onset of autumn and winter to accord a befitting welcome to the royals.

The Jammuite is in a state of dilemma. He is undecided how to react and respond to big push being given to development; that too so abruptly. He is wondering over the mad race among developmental agencies to give the city a semblance of habitation. Several questions are striking his mind as to why no such urgency was shown during the past six months-between April and October, when the city portrayed a dismal picture of being vandalised with pock marked roads, choked drains, squares filled with garbage, street lights seldom showing up, so on and so forth. He is also peeved over the fact that why the same administration that is showing high degree of agility now ignored the city, which is being visited daily by nearly 50,000 incoming and outgoing Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, for full six months. He fails to comprehend why the pavements leading to Circuit House down Canal Head and all other roads leading to residences of high officials need to be painted and the zebra crossing marked on major squares, as such symbolism was more needed for showcasing the heritage city to people thronging from different parts of the country. He is agitated over huge public funds (the poor Indian tax payers) being pumped down the drain by macadamizing roads in a season not deemed to be conducive for laying bitumen. He is astonished to find the same lot of officials showing high degree of response to even negligible gray area in respect of utility services though they demonstrated scant regard towards the woes of people during scorching summer months. He is disturbed over selective upkeep of the capital city and interiors being nobody’s concerns.

The poor Jammuite is angry with his chosen representatives for not agitating their cause, which they espoused and exploited for over six decades. He is ashamed of the leadership that has surrendered its self-esteem and that of the people of the region to remain in good books of masters. They (the ruling elite) themselves braved the miseries of day to day life-erratic power and drinking water supply, horrible roads, filthy environs and choked civic mechanism-but spoke not a single word, which could annoy their Messiahs. He has lost faith in all those who talk about Jammu but do nothing practically even being in the opposition.

The welcome winter six months are huge abuse to the Jammu based ministers, as the miseries of summers have bothered them as well. Nobody in the Jammu Administration bothered to care for the successive Deputy Chief Ministers, least the cabinet minister or ministers of State, from this region, who used to throng quite often in summer months. The administration knows well that they are toothless tigers, who are more than happy roaming around in flag cars and enjoys the loaves of powers. The executing agencies and the administration knows this as well that it is the ordinary Babu from across, who wields more power than the legislator of minister of Jammu region, no matter which party they belong.