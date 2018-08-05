Jammu Club organises medical camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Club in association with SMVD Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Katra, organised a medical camp here on Saturday. During the camp, on spot tests like BP, sugar, X-ray, etc. were conducted.

Ashwani Kumar, Consultant-Internal Medicine and Para Medical Staff from the Hospital were also present.

The Club Management expressed gratitude to the hospital management and the team of doctors and technicians for rendering their services.

A large number of members appreciated the Club Management for conducting medical camp.