Jammu Chest Diseases Hospital on ‘ventilator’

4 MOs’ posts vacant; OT closed since a month

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Nothing is well with Jammu Chest Diseases Hospital, an associated hospital of the Government Medical College in terms of manpower and diagnostic facilities.

While four posts of Medical Officers are lying vacant due to one or the other reason, the Operation Theatre of the only facility in the winter capital is closed for a month now.

Not even a single surgery has been conducted in the hospital for the past one month as all the four posts of Medical Officers, including surgeons, are lying vacant.

While two posts are vacant since the past one year, two more slots turned vacant with the resignation of Dr Manik Mahajan, Registrar last month and other Medical Officer Dr Sehrish Malik having proceeded on long leave.

The Operation Theatre carries out bronchoscopy and various interventional procedures for tuberculosis patients.

When contacted, Dr Rahul Gupta, Head of Department (HoD) Chest Diseases and Tuberculosis Department, said, “I have written to the higher authorities to immediately post Medical Officers but no action has been taken.” He added that due to shortage of doctors, there is no roster in the hospital. “It is difficult for the HoD to cater to out-patients and in-patients simultaneously along with just one doctor, said Dr Gupta.

Jagdish Kapoor, an attendant of a patient admitted in CD Hospital said, “Our patient has been referred to a private clinic for bronchoscopy.” He narrated his woes and difficulties encountered while shifting the in-patient to a private clinic in scorching heat.

It is virtually impossible for poor patients to bear huge costs for tests and other surgical procedures in private clinics.

“Some of the patients, who can’t afford private treatment are waiting for the doctors”, said one of the attendants.

Medical Superintendent of CD & TB Hospital Dr Manoj Chalotra has also forwarded HoD’s letter to Principal Government College (GMC) seeking adequate number of doctors to attend to various disciplines in the hospital. He has flagged the matter as most urgent.

“In February, the Directorate of Health Services had effected transfers wherein three doctors had been posted to Chest Diseases Hospital. However, none of the transferees joined, fearing heavy work load,” said a senior staff nurse who requested for not to be quoted.

Over a hundred doctors of the Health Department are attached in GMC Hospital while no one wants to be posted to CD Hospital, which is in the same vicinity.

“Without any delay, the Principal Government Medical College must deploy the ‘blue eyed’ doctors who are sitting idle after their attachments in the GMC”, said D R Danish, President, J&K Consumer Forum Organisation, adding “A lot of money is involved in surgical tests conducted in private clinics.”

“Poor patients from far flung areas are admitted in the CD Hospital in Jammu and for many it is not possible to pay for tests”, said Danish.