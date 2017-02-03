Jammu chemists go on 72-hr strike;Seek probe in allotting 57 shops to single firm

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Seeking probe in allotting 57 medical shops to a Delhi based firm ‘Sanyog Enterprises Pvt. Ltd,’ the Jammu based chemists on Thursday went on 72-hour Bandh urging upon government to roll back its decision and not to allow new shops to be opened in the government hospitals in Jammu region till the probe is complete.

In a joint press conference of Chamber of Commerce and Industry and J and K Chemist and Druggists Association, CCI President, Rakesh Gupta said that J and K Medical Supplies Association was given mandate to procure and distribute medicines and medical equipment to Government Medical Colleges and Associated Hospitals with the purpose of centralising the whole process of procurement.

“Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) went further with malafide intention of accommodating non State subject to run chain of shops without any demand for running of 24X7 chemist shops as already many outlets have been provided by the government inside the government hospital. We feel this was purely done in lieu of exchange for favours and we see it as an attempt of larger plan by few government officers and politicians to eliminate the entrepreneurs who have not sought any aid from the government,” he added.

Lambasting State Government for favouring non-State Subject in allotting 57 shops to a single Delhi based firm, Convenor J and K Chemists and Druggists Association (JKCDA) Rohit Sharma alleged that the tendering process adopted by the government was designed with mala fide intent of allotting these shops to the aforesaid firm and all the quotations/offers received in lieu of NIT were quoted by the same persons who are either directors or partners in different firms.

Sharma mentioned that the medical shops were allotted to a Delhi based firm in January 2016 and till the matter is sub-judice.

“We appeal to the Government of J and K to intervene and maintain status-quo till the matter is disposed of by Court as the matter is sub-judice and till then no new shops be allowed to be opened. The process by which the tenders were manipulated and given to the non-State subject which was the basic clause of the tender be enquired by CBI so that the culprits can be prosecuted and justice given to sufferers,” Rohit demanded.

President Jammu Chemists Association (JCA) Naveen Bali and General Secretary, JCA Prem Sharma said “We approached the concerned authorities many times for withdrawing the decision but due to nexus between vested interests outside and within the machinery, the government decided to set up these shops.”

The chamber along with Jammu Chemist Association and Jammu Pharmaceutical Association has threatened to intensify their stir if the government fails to cancel the allotment of shops to Sanyog.

The chemists said that they would call off their strike if government gives them a written assurance to rollback its decision.