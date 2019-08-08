Jammu Chamber welcomes revoking of Articles 370, 35A

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: The Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI) Jammu has welcomed the move of Government of India to revoke Articles 370 and 35A and conveyed its gratitude towards President of India, Ram Nath Kovind for issuing the notification. Briefing media persons here on Thursday, CCI President, Rakesh Gupta said that human rights violation going on for more than seven decades in J&K because of specific laws, came to an end, thereby providing a sigh of relief to masses. “CCI is keeping a close watch on various notifications being issued by the administration and if Chamber will feel that more efforts are required to be taken for curbing menace of corruption, same shall be taken up with the Governor and the MHA next week,” he said, adding that very soon, it would be clear to one and all that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions shall start prospering in times to come. Others present on the occasion included Rajesh Gupta, Senior Vice President; Rajeev Gupta, Junior Vice President; Manish Gupta, Secretary General; Gaurav Gupta, Secretary and Ashu Gupta, Treasurer.
