Jammu Cable Car all set to roll by month-end

MALU SHARMA

JAMMU: The much hyped Jammu Cable Car Project, which has the potential to woo large number of tourists as well as local populace, is ready for launch anytime in July after the final technical inspection. The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2014 by the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah where as the Jammu and Kashmir State Cable Car Corporation formally started the work on this project in June 2015.

After missing several deadlines and after a long wait to have this facility in Jammu, now it is hoped that the cable car will be opened for public in July.

“The pre-commissioning trials of cable car on Bahu to Mahamaya Park Section have already been completed while as full load trials on Peer Kho to Mahamaya Park are being conducted regularly as per the Standard Operating Procedure and will be completed shortly”, said Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta.

While talking to STATE TIMES, Mayor further added that he is taking personal interest in this project and is leaving no stone unturned to make it functional as soon as possible.

“There are 22 cabins on Peer Kho to Mahamaya Park Section and eight on Bahu to Mahamaya Park, and each cabin has the capacity to carry six persons at a time. These cabins have been procured from Switzerland and now almost all pending work has been completed and at any time after the final technical inspection the project will be inaugurated,” said Chander Mohan Gupta.