Jammu BJP Karyakarta’s letter to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Share Share 0 Share 0

BLUNT BUTCHER

Shauhdae-e-Azam!

Are you surprised over our Persian dialect? Don’t be! Times have changed and so have all of us. You know change is essence of life. It is because of this change that we have shifted from Shakhas to Shasan. But, despite rehabilitating the corridors of power, we are connected with our roots and fundamentals, which is why we held a grand memorial service at Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Bhawan, Trikuta Nagar here today to pay floral tributes to three of you. Don’t mind, however, for our ministers not finding time to attend the homage-giving service on your death anniversary. They have lots of regards for your sacrifices. But you know; they are actually very busy these days because of inflation, rising prices and soaring cost of life. For all these years, they have devoted their entire time in service of the nation. Now they owe something to their families also. They are working very hard these days to secure their future. Who knows what next? Therefore, their absence should be excused, please.

Dear Martyrs, we are actually short of time. Otherwise how come, Asiya Andrabi and her companions would have gone scot-free and un-noticed for raising pro-Pak slogans, singing Pak anthem and hoisting Pak flags on Pakistan Day today? We have coalition compulsions. We can’t insist for lodging FIR against Dukhtaran-e-Milat for the simple reason of annoying our coalition partner and earning wrath of Kashmiri masters in the so-called mainstream polity. But that does not mean, we will tolerate anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans on our soil, which is an integral part of this great nation. Don’t forget that we took immediate cognizance action and booked five Nowshera youth for raising pro-Pakistan slogans despite their apologies. Yes, we acknowledge inaction against youth of a particular segment of society, who are used to chanting pro-Pak slogans in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in the immediate periphery. It is not without reason. We can’t afford to be hardliners anymore, especially after donning the mantle of power in Jammu and Kashmir. We have to behave. And, again we reiterate that there are compulsions in coalition. Strategy and sagacity demand to ignore certain things, like our partner PDP. We showed immense political maturity by ignoring what Asiya Andrabi messaged through video today, the Pakistan Day. We are neither angry with her for praising Pakistan, hoisting its flag and singing its anthem, nor annoyed what she said, “Every Muslim in the sub-continent is a Pakistani on the basis of Islam, Imam (faith), Quran and love for Prophet Mohammad”.

Respected Shauhdas! Don’t nurture any ill-will against our senior leaders and ministers for not paying homage to you. In the din of Pakistan Day celebrations and in pursuit of their ‘mission’, they even forgot 24 Kashmiri Hindus, who were massacred by Pakistan sponsored terrorists this day– on 23rd March 2003-to mark Pakistan Day. These two dozen innocent Kashmiri Hindus had preferred to stay put despite their flock having fled away in the wake of blood-hounds calling shots everywhere. In reward and return, they got what a local later told the media about that fateful day, “We heard cries and later heavy firing. It was followed by silence everywhere”. That silence shook our conscience then when it served our purpose to ignite passions all over but now it is okay, notwithstanding Rahul Pandita writing in his book, quoting an eye-witness, “The terrorists were accompanied by some policemen who guided them towards our houses. Other accounts say that the policemen guarding the village fled when terrorists arrived”. “They heard a child crying, and one of them shouted to another in Kashmiri, ‘Ye Karnawun Chupe’, ordering him to silence the child. There were more gunshots: The command had been obeyed,” Pandita wrote in his book ‘Our Moon has Blood Clots.’ We had trumpeted and blown these facts to the hilt and don’t forget that our leaders had blamed the PDP, saying such massacres were off-shoot of its pro-terrorist policies. Our beloved martyrs! We, the BJP cadre, have traversed a long way during the past four years. Known for his strong views against Pakistan before taking over as Prime Minister, our Narendra Modi has virtually mellowed down beyond expectations vis a vis Pakistan. Wasn’t he among one of our tallest leaders who used to mock at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his ‘meek response’ to Pakistan and ‘Kashmir Policy’ of the Congress government. But now we are also making experiments on Kashmir, as several generations of politicians have ended up doing so, no matter the problem continues to remain where it was pre and post militancy. This speaks of our flexibility. We are proud of it. Don’t forget the hardcore separatists have become hardened ever since we took over in New Delhi and launched a private limited company with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time in the past seven decades. We want to go in the annals of history as true champions of secularism and democracy. Till a few years ago, separatists were challenging the writ of Indian nation behind the veils, now they are openly questioning it. We are not rigid anymore. We realize our misadventure during our opposition era when we opposed every move of allowing separatists to join Pakistan Day Celebrations in Islamabad High Commission in New Delhi. Now we don’t only allow them to join the celebrations but depute our minister too to have fun there. Along with Hurriyat separatists, our Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made a bee-line in Delhi based Islamabad High Commission, despite Pak terrorists killing our five security personnel in a gruesome encounter 24 hours ago and shelling consuming a family of five in Balakote, Poonch just the other day. This is how BJP is a party with difference. This is the biggest tribute to all you martyrs. Today, we have nothing to say, either about the Nadimarg massacre or the PDP, which is a great buddy now. We have also no grouse with separatists joining the Pakistan Day celebrations with Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi. But for you, we can go to any extent. We have issued a 370- word press note about our homage to you three. Please don’t mistake 370 for Article 370, which we have already abandoned like the slogan of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, “Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan”. After all, we have raised a Bhawan after his name in Trikuta Nagar. Isn’t it enough!