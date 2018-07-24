Jammu BJP in disarray; right hand doesn’t know what left hand is doing

Share Share 0 Share 0

BLUNT BUTCHER

After losing power, the Jammu BJP has lost its nerve as well. It has not only forfeited space and relevance in its erstwhile core constituency but also confidence of the high command. This infirmity got exposed hugely when President Amit Shah summoned his party’s ministers, legislators and top state leaders to Delhi just to tell them to pack their bags in Mehbooba Mufti led government. To their dismay no tear got rolled in Jammu, which did not even find the BJP flock worth of paying them and their miseries any attention.

Fallen from grace, the BJP is quite in disarray with its leaders working at cross purposes and speaking in different tones. The right hand does not know what the left hand is doing.

Choudhary Lal Singh, the former minister and a rebellion lawmaker, has emerged as a bone of contention among bigwigs of the party after being axed for his role in Rassana case row. He has become an institution in himself, who is calling shots at the bigwigs unabated. His latest misadventure is perhaps the last straw and red-rag for the BJP top brass in the State, who are struggling to grapple with the situation.

A day after BJP Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi minced no words in expressing his party’s dismay over the formation of a new organisation by Choudhary Lal Singh, the Pradesh President Ravinder Raina gave a clean chit by saying that the MLA Basohli is a dedicated foot-soldier of the saffron brigade. This is contrary to the contention of the Chief Spokesperson, who went on record saying that the BJP has taken ‘strong note of launching an organisation by Lal Singh with strong motives, which is evident from the perusal of its vision document”. He said a report in this regard has been sent to the high command for taking appropriate action against Singh.

With contradictory statements coming from the Pradesh President and the Chief Spokesperson, the BJP cadre has a reason to ponder as to who was right. How can the same person be a ‘dedicated foot-soldier and a persona non-grata?

The track record of the BJP in the PDP led ministry and post termination of alliance has not been inspiring. The BJP failed on deliverance and governance fronts when in the government. It betrayed Jammu by conniving with the Kashmir centric PDP in compromising with the interests of the region. Its role during the Nowshera agitation remained dubious. All the promises made with the agitating people were sent to winds to satiate the PDP agenda, with sole motivation of remaining glued to the power.

The BJP compromised with development of Jammu, which is why the mega prestigious projects like Artificial Lake Project, beautification of Tawi front, SMART city project, establishment of AIIMS, to name a few, either missed dead lines or could not move forward beyond papers. The educated youth of the region suffered worst type of discrimination at the hands of those at the helm in Public Service Commission or Subordinate Services Recruitment Board. The border dwellers, braving the brunt of intermittent shelling from across the Line of Control and International Border were left in lurch and no urgency was shown in their rehabilitation, like the Kashmir centric leadership demonstrated in providing respite to 2014 flood sufferers.

The BJP could not get its act together. The historic mandate of 25 MLAs got lost in the personal greed of a chosen few. The power corridors created a wide gap between its occupants and the people who voted them to Civil Secretariat. The ‘Sevaks’ of yesterday turned out most inaccessible people to even their hard core Swayamsevaks, least to speak of supporters. The fundamentals of the BJP were lost in the glitter of power. The BJP turned out an ideological pauper after mortgaging the Jammu interest and the party fundamentals with a party, which promoted anti-national sentiment to the hilt in the Valley. This sentiment was allowed to spread like an epidemic in Jammu, the people of which are now feeling the heat of insecurity and deprivation. The BJP lot proved that they were ‘the best’ in the opposition and ‘the worst’ in the government.

On the organisation front also the BJP leadership has failed in inspiring the cadre. Flooded with half a dozen spokespersons and dozens of other functionaries, nobody knows where to sail the sinking ship. The cadre is aghast and the leadership is lost, signaling doom for the BJP which is facing its acid test just a few months later.