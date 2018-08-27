Jammu Billiards, Snooker Meet from Sept 2

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Billiards and Snooker Association shall be holding 26th Jammu District Sub-junior and Senior Billiards and Snooker Championships as also Six Red Ball event at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here from September 2.

The organising committee of the event has invited entries from the interested players for all three events. The entries accompanied by the fee can be deposited with Marker, Rakesh (9858180374) and senior player, Sohail Khalid (94191-92628).

Meanwhile, as Per Organising Secretary of the event, Ishuk Choudhary a Sub-junior player should not be more than 18 years of age as on December 31, 2018. Similarly, for Junior participants the age should not be more than 21 years as on December 31, 2018.