Latest News
Jammu beating Valley in all PSC selections since 1995

Related Articles

4 Comments

  1. 1

    Suryakanth Reddy

    Obviously when youngsters from Jammu concentrate on academics they’ll shine in PSC, Public Service Commission whereas misguided youth of the Kashmir valley are busy in other PSC, Public Stonepelting Competition, parents should guide their children to concentrate on studies and think about their own future.

    Reply
  2. 2

    Safdar Tak

    Kashmiris have far greater IQ and always fare better than others in acacdemics and competitive exams, but this militancy and Separatists have ruined the stakes of kashmiris. If situation in kashmir and the propaganda continues in valley we will be out of top posts and jobs even in J&K.

    Reply
  3. 3

    Mustaq Padroo

    Its a pity that youth who has the ability to be top IAS and KAS officers are busy in stone pelting and violence getting slapped with PSA’s, The hurriyat is instigating the youth of kashmir to pursue militancy rather than building career in top posts in Govt.

    Reply
  4. 4

    Majid Malik

    What else was to be expected after long agitations and shutdowns, hartals, incomplete or no academic sessions, and this current agitation has further worsened the situation Trath peye hurriyat walen

    Reply
  5. 5

    Javid Ahmad Shah

    The bitter truth is that only Hurriyat and radicals are to be blamed for this, misguiding the youth and people showing them sabaz baag azaadi.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper

Desktop Version Mobile Version
Optimization WordPress Plugins & Solutions by W3 EDGE