Jammu based doctor conducts first stitchless Valve Replacement

Son of the soil Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma conducts first stitchless Valve Replacement without Open Heart at Paras Hospital Gurgaon. The patient also belongs to Jammu.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Salman Khan gets bail in black buck poaching case
Kapil Sharma files police complaint against his former managers Preeti, Neeti Simoes
Decision on Salman’s bail plea reserved till tomorrow
Salman found guilty in blackbuck poaching case, 5 acquitted
Runaway girl tries to scale building wall to meet Salman Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper