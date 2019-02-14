Jammu Bar, VHP intensify protest against pro-Pak sloganeering in Jammu; seek action against lathi-charge on students

Share Share 0 Share

DFSS threatens ‘Jammu Bandh’ if action not taken against guilty

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu based organisations on Wednesday intensified protest against Kashmiri passengers for raising anti- India slogans raised in Jammu and sought strict action against the policemen who had opened lathicharge on students.

J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, under the leadership of its President B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate held a protest in the District Court Complex, Janipur, Jammu, against the aforesaid incident.

Slathia urged the Governor that the anti-national elements/forces should be dealt with iron hands and brought to book at the earliest and action be taken against them as warranted under law.

Slathia vehemently stated that nefarious designs of the anti -nationals should be fought tooth and nail and nobody should be allowed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu in order to ensure maintenance of communal harmony and brotherhood in Jammu region.

Slathia further urged upon the administration that the sleeping cells which are actively supporting these anti-national forces/elements in Jammu should be identified and weeded out to ensure that no such incident happens in future in this nationalist heartland of the country.

Slathia further urged the Governor to accelerate the pace of the anti-encroachment drive and the encroachers should not be allowed to escape from the clutches of law under the veil or camouflage of any religion, caste or creed. “The encroachers are the violators in eyes of law and law should take its own course to book and punish them and the encroached land should immediately be retrieved from their possession,” he said.

Slathia said that the High Court has passed various directions against the encroachers who have illegally encroached the State land but those directions have yet to be implemented in letter and spirit.

Slathia, while concluding the protest demonstration, urged upon the Governor to ensure immediate action against such anti-national forces/ elements who are hell-bent to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu and in case of any delay the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu shall not act as a mute spectator and shall be left with no other option but to launch a mass agitation to weed out such elements from Jammu and in that eventuality, if it results in any law and order problem it shall be the sole responsibility of the administration.

Needless to mention that in the afternoon, a team of police officers headed by Tejinder Singh, SSP, Jammu visited the office of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu and held a detailed deliberation with the team of office bearers headed by Slathia.

Prem Sadotra, General Secretary and Himanshu Sharma, Joint Secretary besides, Ravinder Sharma, former Additional Advocate General, Ranjit Singh Jamwal, Rajesh Thappa, R.S Durswal, Pawan Dev Singh, Monish Chopra, Vikas Pankaj, Bhanu Partap Singh Bandral and Aditya Sharma were also present.

The meeting of police officials and members of the Association was held in a very cordial atmosphere and during the course of deliberation, Slathia assured the SSP, Jammu that the Association shall extend its full cooperation in fighting and weeding out the anti-national elements, drug peddlers and encroachers from Jammu in order to maintain peace and communal harmony in this national heartland.

“SSP Jammu assured that the culprits shall be dealt with iron hands and brought to book at the earliest,” Slathia said.

Sachin Gupta Vice President, Prem N Sadotra General Secretary, Himanshu Sharma Joint Secretary and Chetan Misri, Treasurer, Daljit Singh Manhas President YLA, A.K Sawhney former President, Vikram Sharma, former General Secretary, Pardeep Majotra (former Vice President YLA), C.M Sharma, Ravinder Sharma, Bansi Lal Sharma, R.K Kotwal, Baldev Singh, Ajay Sharma, Srishti Paul Mengi, Monish Chopra, Rohit Bhagat, Suresh Chander Sharma, Abhishek Wazir, Surjit Singh Andotra, Ranjit Singh Jamwal, Azhar Khan, Nikash, K.J Singh, Asheesh Sharma, Umesh Sharma, Saurav Banotra, Roshan Choudhary, Amit Rasotra, Rakesh Kumar, Dharamvir, Sanjay Sharma, Vishal Salaria, M.S Bhat, Arun Kandroo, Deepak Basak, Jasbir Jasrotia, Deepak Basak, Bhanu Singh Bandral, Aman Mahajan, Manik Gupta, Gurdev Singh Thakur, Divya Ishan, Nitin Gupta, Bhanu Singh, Vishkush Anand, Rahul Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Amit Manhas, Harmit Mehta, Arvind Khajuria, Mohinder Singh Palli, Rakesh Sharma, Ravi Dogra, Birjesh Badyal, Bhanu Jasrotia, Varun Kotwal, Ghara Kumar, Sahib Aggerwal, Bhavishya Sudan, Atul Raina, Pardeep Gupta, Kamal Magotra, Arjun Singh Manhas, Rohan Singh, Dharmavir Khajuria, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Suraj Singh, Amit Sharma, Sahil Anand, Ashish Kant Sharma, Sushant Samnotra, Pulkit Churango, Abhishek Dogra, Manjit Sarkaria, Sachin Dev Singh, Munish Sharma, Rajiv Chargotra, Kunal Kohli, Arjun Singh Manhas, Vikas, Nitin Bhardwaj, Nitin Bakshi, Aman Dev Singh and Vikram Jamwal also joined the protest.

Meanwhile, Dogra Front and Shiv Sena threatened for a ‘Jammu Bandh’ next week if action is not taken against the culprits.

The workers of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena under the leadership of President Ashok Gupta held a protest against the anti-national elements for raising pro Pakistan slogans in Jammu.

The party workers raised anti-Pakistan slogans demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the seditious act. Gupta stated that this will not be allowed in Jammu.

He further stated that instead of taking action against those indulged in shouting anti-India slogans the police targeted the students. “This lathicharge is completely uncalled for and this action of the police is highly condemnable,” he said.

In an appeal to the Governor, Gupta sought action against culprits. He alleged that the incident was pre-planned activity to disrupt the peace and communal harmony of Jammu. He further appealed to the Muslim representatives of Jammu that a statement should be issued condemning the seditious activity.

Suresh, Bantu, Nikku, Suresh, Geeta, Suman, Nanki, Kimti, Kalu and Abhishek were also present.

Meanwhile, State President Vishav Hindu Parishad Jammu-Kashmir, Leela Karan Sharma warned the administration to immediately defuse the situation by arresting the culprits without any delay and take action against those responsible for the brutal Lathi-charge on students.

VHP took a serious note of the high handedness of the police and use of the force on innocent and unarmed students who were peacefully demanding action against the culprits and anti-national elements who have raised the anti-national slogans. “The administration must know the history of GGM Science College. The well known 1953 agitation was started from there when Sheikh Abdullah prevented to hoist the National Flag and the second time the agitation of 1966 when number of students attained martyrdom,” he added.

“VHP extended full support to the demand of the students. It is of the view that some anti-national elements in the Police force and the anti-national elements from Kashmir are bent upon to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu with in conspiracy with the politicians who are supporting them,” he added.

Rajesh Gupta and Shakti Dutt Sharma, Vice Presidents were also present.

Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party also staged protest and demanded severe punishment for anti-national elements so that they should desist from indulging in such type of activities in near future.

The protest was held under the leadership of Neeraj Gupta, Zonal President at Transport Yard Narwal.

Among those who joined the protest include Jagdish Singh, Amar Chand, Devinder Singh Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Parmanand, Ramesh Kumar and Billa.