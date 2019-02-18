Jammu Bar to suspend work today

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu has decided to support the Bharat Bandh call of the traders against the dastardly attack on CRPF personnel. In the meeting held here on Sunday, Senior Advocate B.S Slathia, President of the Association requested the Bar members to come in uniform and assemble at 9:30 AM in front of entry gate to the Court Complex.

“The work in all Courts including the High Court, besides Commissions and Tribunal shall remain suspended on Monday (February 18, 2019),” Slathia said.