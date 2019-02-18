Jammu Bar to suspend work today

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu has decided to support the Bharat Bandh call of the traders against the dastardly attack on CRPF personnel. In the meeting held here on Sunday, Senior Advocate B.S Slathia, President of the Association requested the Bar members to come in uniform and assemble at 9:30 AM in front of entry gate to the Court Complex.
“The work in all Courts including the High Court, besides Commissions and Tribunal shall remain suspended on Monday (February 18, 2019),” Slathia said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Navjot Sidhu shown door from Kapil show
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event after Pulwama attack
Kangana to direct film on her life, says won’t be a ‘propaganda’
Aziz Ansari opens up about accusation of sexual misconduct
Quincy Jones makes history with his 28th Grammy win
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper