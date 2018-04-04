Jammu Bar to suspend work for 4 days

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Jammu (JKHCBAJ) on Tuesday decided to suspend work for four days from April 4 to April 7, 2018 in protest against illegal directions issued in pursuance to a meeting of Tribal Affairs Department held on February 14, 2018, handing-over of investigation to CBI for fair investigation in the Rasana (Hiranagar) Murder Case, deportation of illegally settled Rohingyas in Jammu and resolving issue being agitated by people of Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote. The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of General House of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, held under the Presidentship of B.S. Slathia, Senior Advocate. Former presidents as well as senior designated lawyers of the Bar Association besides young members of the Association addressed the meeting and unanimously supported the issues regarding which the General House was convened.

The speakers while addressing the house were vociferous against the sinister design of the Coalition Government which according to them has deliberately created a hostile situation in an attempt to create wedge and disturb the harmonious atmosphere and character of the Jammu region. They expressed their strong resentment about handling of the sensitive issues by the ruling party and rather smelt a foul play in manufacturing all these issues to the disadvantage of the common masses as all these have same orientation to make the Jammu suffer on one pretext or the other. In the end, the Bar Association has passed a resolution regarding non seriousness on part of the ruling coalition in not resolving the very sensitive issues regarding which General House meeting was called after the meeting of Advisory, Executive and Special Invitees of the Association in terms of which the Bar Association had given an ultimatum to the Government to immediately address the issues later by March 15, 2018. The General House further resolved that the Bar Association shall continue its fight against the illegally settled immigrants and demanded that the illegal directions issued in pursuance to a meeting of Tribal Affairs Department held on February 14, 2018 should be withdrawn. This apart, it was also demanded that the Coalition Government should initiate steps to negotiate with the agitating people of Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote for addressing their genuine demands instead of making attempts to create wedge amongst the people of the area. It was further demanded that the investigation in the Rasana (Hiranagar ) Murder Case be handed-over to the CBI. The Bar Association in furtherance of their carrying out resolution adopted in the General House meeting has further resolved to hold meeting with the Jammu Civil Society including presidents of different Organisations in Jammu region on April 7, 2018 at 2 PM in the High Court Bar Office, for mobilising the public opinion in order to chalk out further course of action on the issues. Further, it was resolved to appeal to the Acting Chief Justice and Administrative Judge to immediately intervene and address the grievance of the District Bar Association, Udhampur at the earliest as the demand made by the Association is genuine. Slathia further appealed to all the District and Muffasil Bar Associations to support the resolution adopted by the General House of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu.

As a Corollary of the General House meeting, a resolution was passed that the work in all the Courts including High Court shall remain suspended from April 4 to 7, 2018, in protest against the aforesaid issues.

The proceedings of the General House meeting were conducted by Prem Sadotra, General Secretary of the Association.

