Jammu Bar suspends court work till April 7

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Jammu has decided to suspend court work till April 7 following government ‘s failure in addressing various issues of Jammu residents. Bar President Adv B S Salathia said, “The court work will remain totally suspended in High Court and other subordinate courts in Jammu province from Wednesday to Saturday.”
