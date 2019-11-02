Jammu Bar goes on indefinite strike over Registration, HC shifting issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu (JKHCBAJ) went on indefinite strike over the issues of divesting of registration powers of documents from Judicial Officers (JOs) and shifting of High Court from Janipur to Raika.

This decision was taken in the General House meeting of JKHCBAJ which was held under the chairmanship of its President Abhinav Sharma.

Senior Advocates namely Sunil Sethi, M.K Bhardwaj, M.A Goni, B.S Slathia and Surinder Kour, and Advocates namely Anil Sethi, Rajesh Kotwal, H.C Jalmeria, C.M Sharma, J.A Kazmi, M.P Singh Palli, Meenu Koul, R.K Durswal, Daljeet Singh Manhas, Nitin Sambyal, Pardeep Gupta and Arjun Singh Manhas were also present in the meeting. Besides, about 700 other lawyers including office bearers of JKHCBAJ namely Rohit Bhagat, Vice President, Abhishek Wazir General Secretary, Pardeep Majotra Joint Secretary and Sushant Samnotra Treasurer and office bearers of Young Lawyers Association namely Nitin Bakshi President, Sarvesh Kotwal, Vice President and Amzi Arthur John Cashier were also present in the meeting.

The members vehemently opposed the decision of the government regarding divesting Judicial Magistrate powers of registration of documents and simultaneously conferring the same upon the Revenue Officers.

The members of the Association also strongly opposed the decision of proposed shifting of High Court Complex from Janipur, Jammu to Raika.

“Both the decisions regarding conferring powers of registration of documents having been transferred from Judicial Magistrates to Revenue authorities and shifting of High Court Complex from Janipur Jammu to Raika were neither in public interest nor in the interest of Advocates, in as much as, registration of documents with the able assistance of Advocates facilitates the expeditious and legally sustainable registration of various documents like Sale Deeds, Lease Deeds, Mortgage Deeds, Gift deeds and other loss to the public exchequer. Whereas the existing High Court Complex can cater to the demand by raising further construction for which proposal was mooted few years back and even some exercise was undertaken in that direction and the same has been shelved without any reason”, the members said.

Taking serious note of both the issues, the JKHCBAJ, finally decided to abstain from the work in all the courts including J&K High Court, District Courts, Subordinate Courts, Tribunals and Revenue courts for indefinite period till both the aforesaid demands are resolved by the Government.

The J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, made it clear that both the aforesaid demands have nothing to do with the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, as shifting of the High Court Complex has nothing to do with Article 370 and proposal was moved before the revocation of Article 370, whereas the other decision has also nothing to do with the revocation of Article 370, as the aforesaid powers have been conferred upon the Revenue authorities by the government while exercising the powers available with the government to appoint officers for registration of documents under the Central Registration Act and while exercising those powers, the government could have either continued with the existing system of registration of documents by Judicial Officers or by conferring the same afresh upon Judicial officers under the Central Registration Act. Moreover, the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, support the revocation of Article 370, the meeting said.

The J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, further makes it clear that even the J&K Registration Act which is now made inapplicable was having the same provisions as are available in the Central Registration Act. Therefore, Article 370 has even no remote connection with the registration of documents, the members added.