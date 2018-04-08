Jammu Bar extends strike: Civil Society supports Jammu Bandh on April 11

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: To awake the State Government from deep slumber, J&K High Court Bar Association on Saturday extended ongoing agitation and gave Jammu Bandh call on April 11, 2018.

In the wake of the serious issues concerning Jammu Pradesh, Bar Association called a meeting of various associations of Civil Society and prominent leaders of various organisations, here in the Bar Association’s office. The participants vowed for continuing the agitation under the leadership of Bar President, B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate till the fulfilling of the demands.

The various organisations of Civil Society unanimously supported to hold a complete Jammu Bandh and Chakka Jam on April 11, 2018.

The Civil Society leaders in one voice out-rightly rejected the appeal made by BJP through press conference to call off their strike. They took a dig over the conspicuous silence of the Coalition partner, who for last many decades showed them to be the torch bearers of Jammu cause, however, when the people of the Jammu Province have posed unprecedented confidence in them and they are at the helm of the affairs, for the sake of remaining in power they remain mute spectators to the injustice and discrimination being done by the Coalition Government with Jammu people.

The Bar Association is demanding revocation of illegal directives issued in pursuance to a meeting of the Tribal Affairs Department held on February 14, 2018 handing over of investigation to the CBI for a fair probe into the Rasana (Hiranagar) murder case and deportation of illegally settled Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in and around Jammu.

President Bar Association, B.S Slathia assured the members present as well as the Civil Society that their proposal shall be placed before the General House on April 9, 2018, at 12:00 Noon for approval and will take the agitation to logical conclusion.

Slathia informed that the work in all the Courts, Tribunals, Revenue Courts, Commissions including High Court, J&K Jammu, shall remain suspended on April 9, 2018. The leaders of Civil Society in one voice appreciated the selfless efforts of the members of Bar Association who have always come forward and support the genuine cause and demands of nationalist people of the region whenever the governments failed to redress the genuine grievances of the public.

The representatives of various organisations felt that the circumstances being created by the certain vested interests and supported by Kashmir centric politicians under a camouflage is a threat to the social fabric, brotherhood and harmony in the society. The people of Jammu are feeling betrayed as they had tried every political party, but injustice and discrimination with the people of Jammu is increasing day by day so much so that now the people are fearing for their security and safety, they said.

In one voice, they said that Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled in and around Jammu are serious threat to the people of Jammu. They accused the government of encouraging land grabbers by issuing communal directions in favour of particular community as also the nefarious designs of PDP to create wedge between the communities in Jammu.

The delegation of Senior Congress leaders including Ravinder Sharma, R.S Chib, Manjeet Singh and Vikram Malhotra attended the meeting and entirely endorsed the resolution adopted by the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, and extended support to bar Association on these issues besides the delegation of J&K Panthers Party led by its Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, Ex-Minister also fully supported the resolution and gave full support to the cause.

Vice President of the Bar, Sachin Gupta explained the gravity of all the issues proposed in the meeting.

Prem Sadotra, General Secretary of the Bar conducted the proceedings and demanded that the government should resolve the demands at the earliest.

Those who attended the meeting include Major General (Retd) Goverdhan Singh, Patron of Dogra Saddar Sabha and President Ex-Services League J&K; Col Karan Singh (Retd), Vice President, Dogra Sadar Sabha; Prof Hari Om, Ravinder Sharma, Ex-MLC and Chief Spokesman (Congress), Harsh Dev Singh, Ex-Minister and Chairman, J&K Panther Party, Ved Raj Sharma, Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha, M.S Katoch (General Secretary) , Amar Kashatriya Rajput Sabha J&K, Paviter Singh, President JPPF; Vijay Sharma General Secretary Transporters Association, Rajveer Singh, President of Yuva Rajput Sabha; Zorawar Singh, Chairman Team Jammu; Dr Ajay Chrangoo, Chairman, Panun Kashmir; Anan Sharma, President Petrol Pumps and Tankers Associations; Rajiv Chuni, President, (SOS) Refugees Association; Pushvinder Singh, President JJSF; Atul Soodan , State Vice President (JJSF); Advocate Vikram Pangotra, State President Rashtriya Sarvodaya Party; Manish Sawhney, General Secretary Shiv Sena; Harsh Kumar Gupta Jammu Navnirman Society, Bahadur Lal Sariya Sabha, President, Rattan Lal Dogra, President, Gangyal Industries Association; Ajay Langer, President, Federation of Industries, Jammu; Dr Agnishekhar, Panun Kashmir, Rajeev Mahajan, State President Shri Ram Sena; Sumeshwar Kohli, General Secretary Dogra Khatri Sabha, Jammu; Sunil Dimple, President, Jammu West Assembly Movement; Sushil Kumar, President, Disabled Welfare Association; Varun Magotra, Chairman, Jammu Dogra Warrior; Kunal Kohli, President Yuva Khatri Sabha; M.L Banihal, General Secretary Guru Ravi Dass Sabha; Inder Jeet Khajuria, Chairman All Jammu Hotel Associations; Vinod Saini, Social Activist; Vikas Bakshi President Shiv Sena, Jammu; Ghanshyam Sharma Chairman Border United Front; Jatinder Sharma, President, Bar Association, Samba; Himanshu Sharma , Joint Secretary and Chetan Misri, Treasurer.

Meanwhile in a statement issued, President Sangharash Samitti Nowshera Subhash Kapoor has expressed his gratitude to Bar Association J and K High Court Jammu for supporting the Nowshera Cause. He said that people of Nowshera have been advised to get District Status within three months period and as such they have suspended their strike for three months.

Meanwhile Bar Association Nowshera, President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Nowshera Jagdish Chander Sahney, President District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Bhopinder Singh Tiger, Members of Guru Ravidass Sabha and the people of Nowshera have also extended the support to BAJ.

They said that the people of Nowshera fully support the agitation of BAJ on all their issues including the ouster of Rohingiyas from Jammu Province.

