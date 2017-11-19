Jammu Bar demands sedition case against Farooq

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu High Court Bar Association President B.S Slathia on Saturday asked government to file sedition charges against National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for his recent remarks that PoK belongs to Pakistan. He also demanded disqualification of Abdullah from the Lok Sabha and derecognisation of his party by the Election Commission. Taking a serious exception to Abdullah’s “divisive and unsetting statement that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is Pakistani’s and India does not have the capacity to retrieve it”, Slathia demanded immediate action against him under Section 124-A (sedition) of the Ranbir Penal Code and related provisions of law, so that a right message goes to everyone that no “anti-national statements will be accepted”. “It is shocking that Abdullah, who remained chief minister for a number of terms and served the Government of India as a Cabinet minister, had the audacity to challenge the Indian state which Pakistan comprehensively did in 1965, 1971 and 1999, and divided Pakistan into two countries,” he said.

Slathia said what Abdullah said was an act of sedition which cannot be condoned under any circumstance.

He said India is not a banana republic where anyone can challenge the great institution of the Indian state and walk away free.

The association chief urged the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Election Commission of India to immediately disqualify him from its membership and derecognise his political party because he has subverted Article 1 of the Indian Constitution and Section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir State Constitution, besides challenging the unanimous parliamentary resolutions adopted in 1994 and 2013 making it loud and clear that PoJK is an integral part of India and Government of India will take all steps to get back PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan from Pakistan.

Slathia expressed hope that the State Government will book Farooq on the charge of sedition and ECI and Speaker of the Lok Sabha will disqualify from the membership of the Lok Sabha and derecognized the NC.

He also took the opportunity to tear into the State Government which took an in-human step to starve to death the helpless refugees from West Pakistan by denying them the ration through its latest order.

“It is a crime against man and humanity to deny ration to the refugee brothers from West Pakistan who have been leading a miserable life in Jammu since their migration in 1947. We were expecting that the State Govt. would grant them full citizenship and enable them to lead a dignified life as Indian Nationals. Sad, that instead of granting citizenship to the refugees the State Govt. even snatched ration from them so that they starve” said Slathia.

He added that it will take this case to the Court of Law in case the order, denying ration to the West Pakistan Refugees is not withdrawn.

Among others present on the occasion were Sachin Gupta (Vice President), Prem N. Sadotra (General Secretary), Himanshu Sharma (Joint Secretary), Chetan Misri (Treasurer), Daljeet Singh Manhas (YLA President) and Pardeep Majotra (YLA Vice President), Radhay Sham Sharma, V.K. Sharma, B.K. Bhat, Parimoksh Seth, Surjeet Singh Andotra, Divya Ishan, Harmeet Kumar, Jyoti bala, Pawan Singh, Varun Kotwal, Rajeev Chargotra, Rahul Sadotra, Atul Raina, Amit Manhas, Tarun Mahajan, Kamal Magotra, Nitin Bakshi, Babishaya Sudan, Bhanu Singh Bandral, Vishal Tandon and Arjun Manhas.

Sukesh Khajuria, a former member of the prominent citizen’s advisory committee constituted by the state government, has also sought action under section 196 of the CrPC against them for “accepting PoK as part of Pakistan”.

In the application, he said they should be booked under section 124-A of the Ranbir Penal Code (Sedition) and other provisions of law.

On November 11, Abdullah had told reporters that PoK belonged to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight.

In his complaint, Khajuria said Kapoor had backed Abdullah and tweeted that “Jammu and Kashmir is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem”.