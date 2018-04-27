Jammu Bar Association hails BCI

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, appreciated the report of the Bar Council of India (BCI) filed before the Supreme Court, wherein it has projected the true picture of the events that led to the demands including CBI probe into the Rassana rape and murder case.

B.S Slathia, President of the Association, observed that the Bar Council of India has vindicated the stand of JKHCBAJ for seeking investigation into Rassana rape and murder case through CBI. The Association has referred to the report of the Bar Council of India filed in pursuance to the committee constituted thereof in the Supreme Court of India.

The committee constituted by the Bar Council of India was headed by a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court which held detailed interaction with the Lawyers of J&K High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association, Kathua, Civil Society Groups, Counsel of the Complainant and all the stake holders. The committee came to the conclusion that the office bearers including the President of the JKHCBAJ never stopped the Counsel of the complainant ever or even debarred her from appearing in the aforesaid case as alleged by Counsel. The committee in its report has held that the allegations of the said Counsel are baseless and unfounded.

Slathia appealed to the government to concede to its other two demands i.e, Deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and withdrawal of point No (i), (ii) & (xviii) from the Minutes of Meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister in the Tribal Affairs Department on February 14, 2018.