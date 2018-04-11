Jammu Bandh today; BAJ terms it vital for Jammu’s cause

Share Share 0 Share 0

JCCI declines support to Bandh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Terming its Bandh call for April 11 as ‘vital’ for Jammu’s cause, J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu on Tuesday held deliberations with people of all shades residing across the length and breadth of Jammu and sought their support to ensure complete shutdown. In a related development, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) has decided to keep away from the general strike.

Jammu Bar suspended work in all the Courts, Revenue Courts, Tribunals and Commissions including the J&K High Court on the consecutive seventh day seeking revocation of illegal directives issued in pursuance to a meeting of the Tribal Affairs Department held on February 14, handing over of investigation to the CBI for a fair probe into the Rassana (Hiranagar) murder case and deportation of illegally settled Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu.

Led by B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate and President of Bar Association, the members had a round of Jammu city and met different leaders of the civil society and traders of all the bazaars in connection with Jammu Bandh call, who are reported to have assured full support to Jammu Bandh on April 11.

The State unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joined the protest organised by the Bar Association in the District Court Complex, Jammu and extended full support to the demands raised by the Bar.

Slathia said: “The people of Jammu have awakened for their rights and we should built pressure on the Coalition Government for resolution of the genuine demands.” He cautioned that the people should remain vigilant and watch that no anti-national element should enter in the peaceful Jammu Bandh, adding brother-hood and communal harmony will be maintained at all costs.

Sachin Gupta, Vice President and Prem Sadotra General Secretary, while speaking in the Dharna organised by the Bar Association, stated that Jammu people are united on one platform for resolution of the common cause.

As per the reports received by the Association, the work remained suspended on the seventh day also in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Bishnah, Reasi, Basohli, Hiranagar, Bhadarwah, Billawar, Akhnoor and other Muffasil Courts of Jammu Province.

Himanshu Sharma, Joint Secretary, Chetan Misri Treasurer, office bearers of Young Lawyers Association, Daljeet Singh Manhas, President and Vice President Pardeep Majotra also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Dogra Sadar Sabha, All Jammu Civil Society Forum (AJCSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Ex Services League (JKESL) have extended full support to the Jammu Bandh call given by the Bar Association.

President Dogra Sadar Sabha and former Minister, Th. Gulchain Singh Charak after deliberations and exchange of views with the working committees of the DSS and the All Jammu Civil Society Forum (AJCSF) decided to render full support to the J&K High Court Bar Association Bandh call to express resentment against the anti Jammu policies of the J&K State Government.

President JKESL, Maj Gen Goverdhan Singh Jamwal also declared the JKESL’s total support to the Bandh Call.

The core group which took part in deliberations were Maj Gen Goverdhan Singh Jamwal President JKESL, Col Karan Singh, Vice President DSS, Col Dr Virendra K Sahi, VrC, State Director for J&K of The War Decorated India, Brig M.S Jamwal, Janak Khajuria and Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, In-charge Youth Wing DSS.

J&K Sangram Sena endorsed the Jammu Bandh call given by the Bar Association.

RR Raina, President J&K Sangram Sena and Capt Rattan Singh Langeh, General Secretary expressed resentment against the illegal settlement of Rohingyas in Jammu regions and demanded their immediate deportation.

Meanwhile, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) on Tuesday decided to keep away from the general strike on Wednesday called by the Jammu Bar Association over various issues, including deportation of Rohingyas from Jammu and handing over of the Kathua rape-and-murder case to the CBI.

“There is no justification for the strike called by the Jammu High Court Bar Association as both the issues are sub-judice. Hence, the JCCI does not support this call for the Bandh,” JCCI President Rakesh Gupta said here.

The Jammu Bar had called for a general strike in Jammu region on April 11, claiming support from civil society, political parties and other bodies.

“The issues raised by the association lacks justification to call for a strike we should have faith in our judiciary,” Gupta told reporters.

The JCCI president said the Rohingya issue was being heard by the Supreme Court while the Crime Branch investigation into the Rassana rape-and-murder case was being monitored by the High Court.

Gupta said chamber is apolitical and was the first organisation which raised the issue of deportation of Rohingyas last year, as such settlement of foreigners was not only a security threat but also in contravention of the provisions of Article 370 of the constitution.

“Now the matter of deportation of Rohingyas is subjudice and pending before the Supreme Court of India,” he said adding that it is the constant perusal of the matter by JCCI, that the MHA has categorically stated that no more fresh entry of Rohingyas shall be allowed in the State of J&K without their permission.

Stating that the strike call was based on the unilateral decision of the Bar, he advised the lawyers’ body to reconsider its decision and call off the strike.

He requested the Bar to not interfere in the business activities during its Bandh on Wednesday and said “the organisation will not tolerate such a thing”.