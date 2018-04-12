Jammu Bandh reflects people’s anger against failure of Govt: Cong

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The yesterdays Jammu Bandh reflects the great anger of the people against the failure of BJP in particular and the overall functioning of the present PDP-BJP Government in the State which has vitiated the atmosphere of age old peace and religious harmony in the pluralistic Jammu region.

Reacting to the situation JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said that the people has demonstrated their complete rejection of politics of division and polarization being perused by two coalition partners while being in power also and the people feel betrayed.

“The two coalition partners are addressing their respective constituencies for vested political interests on each sensitive issue which has created atmosphere of mistrust and threatening the social and secular fabric of state, especially Jammu region,” he said. Stating that Congress always stood for justice to the victim and exemplary punishment to the culprit of the barbaric crime, he said it is most unfortunate that on this most heinous and shameful incident, the two coalition partners are completely divided and playing politics.

He said that on the issue of Rohingiyas and Bangladeshis BJP had been continuously misleading the people about Congress Party.

Our stand on this issue has clearly demonstrated that the ball is in the Court of BJP in this matter as well as the issue of controversial minutes of the Tribal Department and the BJP stands exposed, he added.