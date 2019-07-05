Jammu: Ban on transportation of bovine imposed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Magistrate Jammu in exercise of powers vested upon him under Section 144 Cr. P.C directed that no bovine animals such as cow, oxen, bulls, calves etc be transported from district Jammu to other district except with written permission from District Magistrate or Additional District magistrate Jammu under certain conditions imposed from time to time.

The order shall come into force with an immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from date of issue or if the order is rescinded whichever is earlier.