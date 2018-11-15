Jammu Athletics meet concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The two-day Jammu District Athletics Championship concluded with the holding of prize distribution by the organisers, J&K Amateur Athletics Association at Armed Police Complex, Channi Himmat, near here on Wednesday. President, J&K Weightlifting Association, Harbhajan Singh was the Chief Guest while General Secretary J&K Amateur Boxing Association, Rajan Sharma was Guest of Honour.

Also present were Sarwant Singh Gill (Secretary J&K Cycling Association), Yudhvir Singh (Secretary J&K Weightlifting Association), Sharat Chander Singh (Secretary, J&K Amateur Athletics Association), Vinod Bhatia, Nirmal Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Abid Hussain and Daleep Sharma.

MEDAL WINNERS:

BOYS: Under-14: Sulakshya Singh Ist in Long Jump. Kartik Sangral, Ist in Shot Put. Under-16: Shivang Salgotra, Ist in 100 meters and 3rd in 100 mts. Rashpal Singh, 2nd in 100 meters and 200 meters. Prabhjot Singh, Ist in 400 meters. Kashish Khajuria, Ist in Long Jump and 200 meters. Harshvardhan, Ist in Discus Throw and 2nd in Long Jump. Rajat Sudan, Ist in Shot Put. Paras Khajuria, 2nd in Discuss Throw and Shot Put. Under-18: Abhay Singh, Ist in Discus Throw. Amit Angural, 3rd in 200 meters. Abrar Choudhary, Ist in 400 meters. Gopal Krishan, Ist in Shot Put and 3rd in 100 meters. Ajay Kumar, Ist in 200 meters and 1500 meters. Atul Khajuria, 2nd in 200 meters and 400 meters. Vishal Chib, Ist in 800 meters. Harjinder Singh, Ist in 100 meters and 3rd in Long Jump. Sourav Khajuria, 2nd in 100 meters and Ist in Long Jump. Shahid Choudhary, 2nd in Long Jump and 800 meters.

GIRLS: Simranjot Kour, Ist in 100 meters. Chetana Kumari, Ist in 100 meters, 200 meters and 600 meters. Simran Verma, 3rd in 100 mts and 600 mts. Under-18: Shali Devi, 2nd in 100 meters and 200 meters. Shikha Sharma, Ist in 100 meters and 200 meters. Muskan Rajput, Ist in Shot Put and 400 meters.