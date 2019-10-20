Jammu artists display works at IAFA Amritsar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Six Jammu based artists displayed their art at 85th All India Exhibition of Arts-2019 at The Indian Academy of Fine Arts, M M Malviya Road, Amritsar.

The exhibition was organised by the Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) Amritsar, wherein six artists from Jammu, including Bhushan Kesar, Gaurav Kapoor, Bhupinder Singh Sasan, Payal Chadha Gupta, Shruti Arora and Mahua Gupta, participated and exhibited their talent.

Bhushan Kesar, an eminent artist and founder of Kesar Art Circle from last 45 years, is known for his colourful strokes to display his abstract art work ‘Harmonising Forms’. While works of other artists included Gaurav Kapoor’s sketch work ‘Capture the moment’, Bhupinder Singh Sasan’s sketch work ‘Survival’ and painting ‘Serenity’ were also displayed. Payal Chadha Gupta’s ‘Internal Love’, ‘The Red Lady’ by Shruti Arora and ‘Life on the Strings’ by Mahua Gupta were also displayed in the exhibition.

Ram Vanji Sutar, known for creating 50 monumental sculptures and most importantly the man behind India’s tallest statue ‘Statue of Unity’, was the Chief Guest of the event.

The exhibition had around 793 art-works by 421 artists from across the country, out of which 302 works comprising 138 paintings, 56 drawings, 46 graphics, 30 photographs and 32 sculptures were exhibited on the occasion.

An award ceremony was also held where participants were awarded and given participation certificates. The works of Jammu artists were appreciated by the Chief Guest and visited by art connoisseur from across the country.