JAMMU AIRPORT: VVIPs flaunt cavalcades, commoners struggle for cabs

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Even after inaugurating the new terminal with state-of- the-art facilities at the Jammu Airport the common passengers continue to suffer after landing. Reason; they have to drag their luggage from the exit terminal right up to exit gate of the airport, using trolleys.

Young and old, women and children and more importantly pilgrims and tourists arriving here for the first time receive shock of their lifetime when directed to step outside the airport gate to fetch a hired taxi for their next destination.

On the contrary, VVIPs and well connected people with the State police can organise smooth entry inside the airport.

The common passengers have to de-board at the entry gate and walk on foot while VVIPs and their children enjoy smooth ride inside the airport premises and also shy away from paying parking fee to the Airport Authority of India.

Since Jammu Airport is not categorised as civil airport, CISF jawans are not stationed here for the security.

It is the Jammu and Kashmir Police which is responsible for ensuring safety and security of the premises. Para-military forces are deployed to ensure periphery security of the boundary wall but the movement of passengers is channelised by the State police.

Despite numerous representations and passionate pleas by various citizens groups, political parties and others, the authorities at the helm of affairs are yet to respond to the genuine problem.

Due to VVIP movement, including State politicians and outsiders large number of their sympathiers manage to gain access inside the airport lounge and often create mess by indulging in sloganeering and blocking way of common passengers. Passengers travelling with kids and senior citizens often face hardships due to pro-active supporters of politicians, who are in the habit of making pomp and show, centering on their arrival and departure at the exit lounge of Jammu Airport.

First time visitors also face major hardships in locating their taxis parked randomly on the main road outside the airport. Heavy rush of vehicles add to the miseries of these first time pilgrims and tourists, as they had never experienced such an arrangement of catching a cab from outside the airport premises.