Jammu Airport up-gradation: DB for expediting hearing of cases on determining value of land, super structures

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sindhu Sharma on Thursday directed First Additional District Judge, Jammu to expedite hearing of cases pertaining to determination of value of the land and the super structures with regard to acquisition where notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act was issued on November 24, 2005.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Ravi Abrol seeking directions to respondents to upgrade the Civil Airport, Jammu at par with the international airports.

After hearing petitioners in person whereas AAGs Amit Gupta and Ravinder Gupta along with Deputy Commissioner Jammu, the court observed that the process of handing over of possession of plots allotted in the draw of plots is still on as the allottees raised an issue that the size of the plots at the spot was not found as per allotment.

The DB observed that Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, who is present in the Court, has submitted that the issue will be resolved today. The allottees may visit the spot at 2.00 PM onwards for clarifying the doubts in the area where the plots have been allotted to them, she has submitted.

DB further observed that during the course of hearing it was pointed out at the time of hearing that objections had been filed against the award of the Land Acquisition Collector assessing compensation for the land and the super structures. Matter has been referred to the court and is pending before the 1st Additional District Judge, Jammu. The prayer is for a direction to the aforesaid court to expedite the hearing thereof so that the persons who are entitled to enhanced compensation, are able to receive the same at the earliest.

DB found the prayer to be genuine and directed to expedite hearing of cases pertaining to aforesaid issue. It transpired in the Court at the time of hearing that the amount of compensation as assessed by the Land Acquisition Collector was deposited with the court below. DB further directed the aforesaid court to release the amount immediately to the rightful claimants after due verification. “In case the same was kept in a bank in fixed deposit, amount of interest earned thereon may also be paid to the rightful claimants”, the DB held and directed that in the process, the aforesaid court will take bank account particulars of the claimants and transfer the amount in their accounts directly.