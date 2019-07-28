Jammu Airport turns into water pool

This terminal building was upgraded at the cost of Rs 80 crore

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Much to the horror of passengers of high security Jammu Airport, whole airport complex was filled with rain water from leaking airport ceiling at various places. It was total chaos as whole airport staff was seen mopping the floor to get the water out from the passenger lounge but it proved to be a futile effort as whole complex virtually turned out to be pool much to the inconvenience of the passengers who were all baffled to witness the mess after paying so much. At several places, the ceiling of the recently renovated lounges had got damaged and during heavy rains, water had entered the departure lounge in the past as well but no corrective measures have been taken and today’s water pooling of the airport is just extension of the previous episodes of criminal negligence.

It is pertinent to mention that this same ceiling gave way near the chambers of police officials in September 2017 also and a DIG rank officer had a narrow escape in the incident. The Jammu Airport has become unsafe for employees and passengers as the ceiling of the upgraded terminal building has started to give way. This terminal building was upgraded at the cost of Rs 80 crore and was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on August 17, 2017 itself. However, within days of the inauguration, loopholes started to come to the fore. The poor quality of work at one of the high security places in winter capital has put a question mark on work done by the contractors and the management of the Airport Authority of India.

It remains to be seen whether some visible action is taken to fix the responsibility or passing the buck and lip services will continue at the cost of passengers’ bitter experience.