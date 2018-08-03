Jammu Admn to act tough against encroachers

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The district administration Jammu on Thursday decided to act tough against the encroachments and set monthly targets for retrieval of encroached State land in each Tehsil.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of revenue department, the Deputy Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar asked the senior functionaries to initiate action against illegal structures and encroachments on state land after thorough physical verification of the sites.

The DC asked for submitting tehsil wise detail of encroachment after conducting physical verification. He set monthly targets for Tehsildars for vacating the encroached land in their respective jurisdictions.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kanta Devi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Nisar Ahmed Shad, SDMs, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and other revenue officials.

The DC said that the concerned officers have to take onus of preventing encroachment on state land and said that any laxity in this regard will invite strict action. He instructed the concerned functionaries to take swift action on receiving complaint about illegal structure and encroachment. He also asked the department to share the details of illegal structures with police to initiate necessary action after conducting physical verification. He further directed for submission of progress report to his office in this regard by the end of this month.

Calling for intensifying the anti-encroachment drive, he directed the department to take legal action against the person(s) who create hurdle in the execution of orders.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the department to expedite the process of compilation of Jamabandis and maintaining of the Girdawari Registers.