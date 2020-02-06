Jamia students visit Distt Court Complex Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Students of Jamia Zia Ul Uloom Group of institutions, Deptt of School Education Poonch visited District Court Complex Poonch where they visited different courts and saw live court proceedings and learnt about civil and criminal cases.

Mohan Lal, Sessions Judge, Som Lal Sub judge and Javaid Ahmed Haqla Munsiff Judge interacted with students and explained about their queries where as advocate Tahir Mehmood, Advocate Bakshi Gulshan and Advocate Banu Partab delivered valuable lecture to the Students

Principal Jamia Wahid Ahmed Banday thanked Judges for this great cooperation and consideration.