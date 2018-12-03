Jakhad villagers protest against PHE Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: A large number of local residents of village Jakhad held a protest at Slathia Chowk in Udhampur in order highlight their genuine demand of water crises in the locality.
Led by ex-Sarpanch Rafiq, protestors blocked the road and raised slogans against the Govt. and higher ups of the PHE Department for ignoring their genuine demand to ensure regular water supply in there locality. They said that local administration and higher officers of PHE Department are not paying proper attention towards their issues. Protestor urged the Govt. to concede their demand and ensure regular water supply in the locality.
