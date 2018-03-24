JAKEDA organises awareness camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), District Office Poonch organised a training programme at Poonch in which 40 youths were trained with regard to maintenance/ repairing of renewable energy devices.

During the programme large number of locale people and Technical Officer Gurdeep Singh and Vinod Kumar also attended the workshop that made aware about renewable energy devices being promoted through JAKEDA in the J&K State.