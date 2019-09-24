JAK LI exams rescheduled on Oct 26

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Nursing Assistant category of qualified candidates who have been declared medically fit at rally for the recently held rallies at Kargil and Pattan, will be held on October 26, 2019 at JAK LI Regimental Centre, Rangret (Srinagar) which was earlier scheduled on October 27, 2019.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan directed all Deputy Commissioners to inform the aspiring candidates through Gram Panchayat, local Police, Administrative Authority and media for collection of fresh Admit Cards for the said exam from the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), JAK LI Regimental Centre, Rangret, Srinagar before October 20, 2019 positively.