Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in afternoon

New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday afternoon.
According to a Delhi BJP leader, Jaitley’s mortal remains will be brought to the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here around 10.30 am for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects.
From the BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm, he said.
Jaitley died at the AIIMS here at 12.07 pm on Saturday. The 66-year-old leader was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted on August 9.
After his demise at the hospital, the body was taken to his Kailash Colony residence.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and several politicians cutting across party lines offered floral tributes to Jaitley at his residence on Saturday. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper