Jaitley to address JU convocation next month

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will deliver the 17th convocation address at the University of Jammu next month, a varsity official said on Saturday.

“Jammu University is holding its 17th convocation at the varsity on March 4. The Union finance minister has consented to be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address,” he said.

The official said Governor N N Vohra, the Chancellor of the university, and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will also attend the convocation.

The convocation was previously scheduled for April 8, 2017, but it was rescheduled for March 4 this year, he said.

The university will confer degrees to candidates who have qualified for the award of doctor of philosophy in 2015-16 up to December 31, 2016. It will also award certificates of merit, prizes and medals for the year 2015, he said.