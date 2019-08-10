Jaitley in ICU

STATE TIMES NEWS New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS here on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness, and is under observation, sources at the hospital said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey visited the hospital to enquire about his health condition. Jaitley, 66, was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital at around 10 am, they said.
