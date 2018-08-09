Jaitley attends RS for first time after renal transplant

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley today attended the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha for the first time after undergoing a renal transplant in May.

Jaitley, who is also the Leader of the Upper House, was holding the charge of Finance and Corporate Affairs Ministries.

He underwent a renal transplant on May 14 and on the same day, his ministerial charges were given to Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.

Rajya Sabha members would be voting to elect the Deputy Chairperson today. (PTI)