Jaishree of GCW Parade wins Sport Climbing gold

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jaishree Khajuria of Government College for Women (GCW) Parade, here won the women’s title of the Open J and K State Climbing Competition, organized by Tawi Trekkers J and K, at Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, here.

Kunzar Dolma and Mokshi Sharma, both from Government College for Women (GCW), Parade clinched the second and third place respectively.

In the Sub Junior Boys category, wherein 46 climbers participated, the first position bagged by Randeep Singh Parihar of Sprawling Buds ICSE School. He was followed by Rahul Sharma of SOS Hermann Gmeiner School and Manav Bhardwaj of K S Public School Muthi, Jammu at the second and third spot.

In the girls category, the first and second positions claimed by Sonia Sharma and Sania Mehra of K S Public School and third spot went to Rashi Kumari.

Results in the boys category were on expected lines with Sourav Deep Singh of Dream India Public School, Manwal, Jammu winning the gold with Abhimanyu Seekay and Ayush Bhat, both of K S Public School claiming silver and bronze respectively.

The host school, Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, however, made a clean sweep in the Sub Junior Girls category with Mansi Parihar, Zuffi Shan Khatana and Sejal Raina winning the first three places respectively.

Since the competition was part of club’s efforts to tap hidden talent in the budding climbers, only fresh climbers, both boys and girls, up to the age of 16 years (born in 2001 and after) were eligible to compete in the competition. However, to strengthen the state women team, girls born in 2000 and earlier who are not zonal medalists were allowed to participate in the competition.

The Chairman of Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Jammu Rahul Sharma was Chief Guest at the concluding function, who exhorted the participants to work hard for achieving the desired results. Prominent among others present included Arti Sharma, Principal Apple Kids, Bantalab, Vidhina Mahajan, Vice Principal of Sprawling Buds, Ram Khajuria, president Tawi Trekkers, Fazal Ahmad of Shastri Memorial School, Monika Aima of K S Public School, Rahul of Oriental Academy and Satish Bhan. The competition held under the overall supervision of Sonam Sidharth. Manik Slathia was Route Setter while Sakshi Magotra was Judge. Both were well supported by Sunil Chakharia, Sourav Deep Singh, Rahul Sharma and Sonia Sharma.