Jaishankar meets Luxembourg Foreign Minister

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn and discussed a host of issues to strengthen bilateral ties.
The two leaders met over breakfast and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.
The meeting comes in the backdrop of six resolutions being tabled by groups within the European Union against India’s new citizenship law, which it alleged marks a “dangerous shift” in the country’s citizenship regime.
Luxembourg is part of the European Union. (PTI)
