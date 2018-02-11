SUNJWAN TERROR ATTACK : JCO, jawan martyred; 3 fidayeen eliminated

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Major among 8 injured; operation continues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two soldiers including Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) attained martyrdom while three terrorists were neutralised in an ensuing gun-battle triggered after a group of around four fidayeens of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit during wee hours of Saturday attacked the Army unit in Sunjwan Brigade on Kunjwani bypass in the outskirts of Jammu City.

“As part of ongoing operations in Sunjwan, the Army has killed three heavily armed terrorists,” Defence spokesman said.

He said that the terrorists wearing Army combat dress were carrying AK-56 Assault Rifle, large amount of ammunition and hand grenades, adding, “search of their belongings confirm the terrorists to be from Jaish-e-Mohammad. Operations are in progress with extreme caution and restraint to safeguard the unarmed soldiers, women and children in the houses”.

The spokesman said that most of over 150 houses in the complex have been cleared and occupants moved to safety. He further added that so far, one JCO and one NCO both belonging to J&K have martyred and nine others, including five women and children, are injured, two of them being critical.

“Operations will continue till all the terrorists are apprehended or killed,” he added.

Sunjwan Brigade camp is just five to six kilometres away from the heart of the Jammu city.

“The operation is still on,” said an official adding that all schools close to the attack site were closed as preventive measure.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Range S.D.S Jamwal earlier had said that the terrorists who carried out an attack on the army camp at Sunjwan in Jammu district were trapped in one of the buildings. “At around 0455 hours suspicious movement was noticed by the Sentry and his bunker was fired upon, the fire was retaliated,” he said.

The attackers had barged inside the camp of 36 Brigade and engaged the troops in a gun battle.

Soon after the attack, reinforcement of army and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid fierce gunfight. The national highway, which was closed in view of terror attack, was thrown open for the traffic in the afternoon later while the security forces cordoned the area of terror site.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as JCO Madan Lal Chaudhary of 4 JAKLI and Subedar Ashraf Mir of 1 JAKLI.

Meanwhile, the injured Maj Avijit Singh, 6 Mahar, GSW, Lance Naik Bahadur Singh, 1 Jakli, GSW, Havaldar Abdul Hamid Rashid, 1 JAKLI, Paramjeet Kaur, 40, relative of martyred JCO, Neha, 20, daughter of martyred JCO, Somati Jena, son of Havaldar Haripoda Jena, wife and daughter of Hav Satyendra have been admitted in the hospital.

The Jammu region has witnessed several major terror strikes in the past.

On November 29, 2016, terrorists entered the premises of 166 Army Unit stationed at Nagrota-based 16 Corps headquarters on the outskirts of Jammu city. killing 7 soldiers including 2 officers.

In March 2015, there were two terror strikes in the region. On March 20, a fidayeen squad of terrorits in army fatigues stormed a police station in Kathua district killing seven people.

A day after, two terrorists were killed during a fidayeen attack at an army camp on Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Samba District. Three people including two army personnel were injured in the attack.

On November 27, 2014, three soldiers and four civilians were killed in a day-long encounter with militants at the border village of Kathaar in Arnia sector, close to the International Border, of Jammu district. Three militants were killed in the operation.

On September 26, 2013, at least 13 personnel killed in twin suicide attacks Jammu.

A three-member team storms an army camp killing eight security force personnel, including a Brigadier, and injuring 12 others in Akhnoor on July 22, 2003.

On May 14, 2002, thirty-six people were killed and 48 others injured in a fidayeen attack at an army cantonment in Kaluchak, Jammu.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack at Sunjwan Army camp early morning at a high level meeting of officers here on Saturday.

Condemning the act, the Chief Minister described the attack as an effort by elements inimical to peace to break the developmental pace in the State, thereby putting the common masses to immense trouble.

She appealed to all sections of society to stand together in such a sensitive time and defeat the designs of the perpetrators who also want to divide people under different names besides creating chaos in the society and the State.

Mehbooba Mufti paid rich tributes to the slain Army personnel, praised their valour and sympathised with the bereaved families of soldiers. She also wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed about the ongoing flush out operation at the spot. She also reviewed the overall security situation in the State and along the borders.

Asking the security agencies to maintain close coordination, the Chief Minister directed the Police and other security agencies to maintain vigil in the State and ensure that no subversive element is allowed to disturb peace in the State. She also directed maintaining strict vigil on vital installations, airports, bus stations and other crowded places.

Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas; Director General of Police, Dr. S P Vaid; Principal Secretary, Home, R K Goyal; ADGP, CID, A G Mir; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Later in the evening, GoC in C, Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu apprised the Chief Minister about the Sunjwan attack and flush out operations there.

Meanwhile, Governor N.N. Vohra has expressed serious concern about the Fidayeen attack on the Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu this morning. He spoke to Lt.Gen. Devraj Anbu, Northern Army Commander, and conveyed grief over loss of life of a personnel and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

Governor re-iterated his advise about the need for an uncompromising audit of all security establishments.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh also condemned attack on Sunjawan Military base describing it as an act of desperation of the forces trying to spread chaos and terror in the state.

While paying glowing tributes to the martyred Army personnel, Dr Singh praised their valour and sense of dedication towards nation.

He also sympathised with the bereaved families of soldiers and wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Working President, Omar Abdullah condemned the dastardly and cowardly militant attack on Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu and expressed solidarity with the families of those who died in line of their duty.

In a statement, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

Saying that terrorism has no religion, Provincial President Devender Singh Rana observed the cult of violence has no place in a civilized society.

Rana condemned the attack while describing it a gruesome act and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. He conveyed condolences to them and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee has strongly condemned the Fidayeen attack at Army camp and expressed deep shock over the casualties.

In a statement JKPCC President, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and senior leaders of party have strongly condemned the militant attack on military station at Sunjwan in which two army personnel have been martyred and four others are injured. PCC leaders described the attack as highly condemnable and an Act of great provocation by the militants and their mentors across the border. The attack needs to be condemned in the strongest possible words.

They paid rich tributes to the martyrs Sub Madan Lal Choudhary and Sub Mohammed Ashraf Mir and expressed deep sympathies with their families. They commended the forces for eliminating a terrorist so far.

The senior congress leaders expressed grave concern over the continued incidents of fidayeen attacks especially on the Army installations along with regular incidents of border shelling by Pakistan all along LOC and borders in J&K. It is a very serious situation which needs a befitting response in every possible and appropriate manner. It also raises serious questions, over Modi government’s policy towards Pakistan and to deal with the prevailing situation as large number of our Jawans and civilians are getting martyred and becoming targets of the designs of militants and Pakistan on borders and in the State.

The signatories to the statement include CLP Leader Nawang Rigzin Jora, Senior Vice-President Sham Lal Sharma, Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Vikram Malhotra, Yogesh Sawhney, S. Manjeet Singh, Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma, Shabir Ahmad Khan, Namrata Sharma, Th. Balwan Singh, Ch. Shah Nawaz Ch. Shah Mohd and Anil Chopra.

Criticising the NDA Government foreign policy, State unit of Shiv Sena Bala Sahib Thackery termed the Modi government foreign policy is a totally failure resulting in today’s terrorist attacks.

State Vice President, Shiv Sena, Rajan Gupta said today’s terrorist attack clearly shows that ‘Operation All Out’ is totally failed to curb terrorism related activities and terrorists are still showing their presence after repeated intervals. He said that now this is high time for Modi led Government at Center to introspect and took necessary steps to curb terrorist activities. He said brave army soldiers are losing their lives without any fault of their in these deadly terrorist attacks.

He emphasized that on the one hand terrorists are targeting our vital army installations and simultaneously Mehbooba led Government at Jammu and Kashmir is withdrawing criminal FIRs against stone pelters.

The signatories to the statement include Raj Singh, Raju Salaria, Pawan Singh and Sanjeev Sudan.

State President of Shri Ram Sena (SRS), Rajiv Mahajan condemned the terrorist attack.

In a statement issued here, Rajiv Mahajan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stock of the security situation in the country to ensure terror attacks on Indian soil emanating from Pakistan do not recur.

Strongly condemning terrorist attacks, the J&K Shri Ram Sena chief expressed deepest condolences to families of the brave soldiers martyred in the attack.

He also prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and courage to bereaved families to bear irreparable losses.

Sudershan Choudhary, social worker strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Sunjwan military camp resulting in killing of army personnel and civilians. In a statement issued here, choudhary said the government who take stern action against the anti-national elements who are supporting the terror-related activities in the state n general and Jammu region in particular without which the today’s attack was not possible. He said government should destroy all the terrorist camps situated under the Pakistan border immediately by conducting another surgical strike.